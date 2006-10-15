Friday 22 November 2024

Biotica grants Wyeth $195M rapamycin license

15 October 2006

Biotica Technology, a privately-held UK biotechnology company, has signed an exclusive research collaboration and license agreement with US drug major Wyeth, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel rapamycin analogs that target diseases in multiple, undisclosed therapeutic areas. Rapamycin was discovered by Wyeth and, while originally developed as an antifungal agent, it is also a potent immunosuppressant with antiproliferative properties.

Biotica has granted Wyeth worldwide rights to its most advanced drug candidates, a portfolio of additional rapamycin analogs, and the technology to discover new compounds. The two companies will also collaborate on a multi-product discovery program from which Wyeth will select compounds for development and commercialization. Biotica will receive an initial payment, research support and milestone payments. Potential payments to Biotica could total up to $195.0 million for the successful development of multiple products, in addition to royalies on product sales. The alliance centers on Biotica's proprietary biosynthetic engineering technology that can be used to create compounds that are not readily accessible through conventional synthetic chemistry.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze