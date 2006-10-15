Biotica grants Wyeth $195M rapamycin license

Biotica Technology, a privately-held UK biotechnology company, has signed an exclusive research collaboration and license agreement with US drug major Wyeth, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel rapamycin analogs that target diseases in multiple, undisclosed therapeutic areas. Rapamycin was discovered by Wyeth and, while originally developed as an antifungal agent, it is also a potent immunosuppressant with antiproliferative properties.

Biotica has granted Wyeth worldwide rights to its most advanced drug candidates, a portfolio of additional rapamycin analogs, and the technology to discover new compounds. The two companies will also collaborate on a multi-product discovery program from which Wyeth will select compounds for development and commercialization. Biotica will receive an initial payment, research support and milestone payments. Potential payments to Biotica could total up to $195.0 million for the successful development of multiple products, in addition to royalies on product sales. The alliance centers on Biotica's proprietary biosynthetic engineering technology that can be used to create compounds that are not readily accessible through conventional synthetic chemistry.