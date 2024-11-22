Biotransplant Plans 1st US IND By Year-End

BioTransplant, a US biotechnology company based in Charlestown, Massachusetts, has revealed in a prospectus for an initial public offering that it plans to file an Investigational New Drug application in the USA for its anti-rejection monoclonal antibody, BTI-322, by the end of the year. BTI-322 is already being tested in a European clinical trial.

Preliminary data from this trial will be used in support of the US IND, said the company. This data has revealed that 10 out of 11 patients treated with the antibody experienced a reversal of their acute kidney rejection episodes. Three of these patients were refractory to all other available therapies, noted the company.