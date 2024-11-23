BioTransplant's BTI-322: mode of action characterization

- BioTransplant researchers have described the mode of action of BTI-322, the firm's anti-CD2 monoclonal antibody for preventing transplant rejection. They note that the antibody inhibits proliferation of T cells and prevents their activation by interleukin-2 when challenged with non-self antigen. In addition, when the antibody is removed, the T cells remain hyporesponsive to the challenge antigen but retain their responsiveness to other antigens, suggesting that immunological tolerance is being stimulated. BioTransplant is developing the antibody in collaboration with MedImmune, and has Phase I and Phase II trials ongoing.