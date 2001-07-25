Biovail aims to win back market share for Cardizem line

Following the announcement of positive clinical trial results forBiovail's hypertension drug Cardizem XL (diltiazem), in which the extended-release formulation administered at nighttime was found to be significantly more effective compared to placebo and morning dosing, the company is hoping to win back market share for its Cardizem line and eventually make competing generic drugs, including its own, obsolete, says Reuters. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Cardizem XL, but Biovail is waiting for a superiority label, which is expected later this year, before it actively markets the drug.