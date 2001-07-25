Biovail aims to win back market share for Cardizem line

Following the announcement of positive clinical trial results forBiovail's hypertension drug Cardizem XL (diltiazem), in which the extended-release formulation administered at nighttime was found to be significantly more effective compared to placebo and morning dosing, the company is hoping to win back market share for its Cardizem line and eventually make competing generic drugs, including its own, obsolete, says Reuters. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Cardizem XL, but Biovail is waiting for a superiority label, which is expected later this year, before it actively markets the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze