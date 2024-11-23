Biovail Earnings Boosted By Tiazac

Improved profit margins for its calcium antagonist Tiazac (an improvedformulation of diltiazem) sparked a 22% rise in net income for the second quarter at Biovail International, the Toronto, Canada-based generics company. Profit increased to $7.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $5.8 million for the same period a year earlier.
The company, which has a market capitalization of C$1 billion ($725.2 million), saw its shares rise C$1.30 to close at C$39.80 on the news.
Revenue was almost unchanged at $18.5 million compared with $18.3 million for the corresponding period in 1996, but operating income climbed 28% to $7.5 million, due for the most part to improved manufacturing margins for Tiazac.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze