Biovail Seeks Damages From Marion Merrell Dow

- Biovail is seeking $480 million in damages from Marion Merrell Dow on antitrust grounds, alleging that MMD's patent litigation regarding once-daily diltiazem simply represents a means of delaying the approval of Hoechst-Roussel/Biovail's product. Because MMD has filed a patent infringement notice, under US law Hoechst's New Drug Application cannot be approved until 30 months after MMD's receipt of notification that an NDA for the generic product has been filed. MMD said it believed the Biovail suit was without merit.