Biovest gets approval for 14 new Russian trial sites

USA-based drug developer Biovest International says that it has received approval from the Russian Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Russian Federation to recruit patients for enrollment in a Phase III trial of its anticancer agent BiovaxID. The approval, which extends to 14 new clinical trial sites in the country, will allow the accelerated enrollment of patients into the ongoing trial program.

Biovest said that it expects to recruit a further 175 patients from the new sites over the next 18months. The firm added that enrollment and logistics would be coordinated by ClinStar Europe, a regional subsidiary of the US clinical trials firm.