BioVex signs contracts with Aventis

BioVex, a UK gene delivery firm, has entered into twoevaluation agreements with Aventis Pharma covering the areas of gene target validation and immunology.

Referring to the first area, Robert Coffin, BioVex' chief scientific officer, said unraveling the function of genes in order to evaluate their direct therapeutic potential as well as their potential as targets for more traditional pharmaceutical intervention is a major focus for drugmakers. He added that BioVex' GenTest "is well placed to capitalize on this opportunity in the nervous system."