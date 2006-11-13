Friday 22 November 2024

Biovitrum in manufacturing deal with Resistentia

13 November 2006

Biopharmaceutical firm Biovitrum, listed on the Stockholm, Sweden, Stock Exchange since September 15, has entered an agreement with the Uppsala-based biotechnology company Resistentia Pharmaceuticals AB for process development and manufacturing of the substance RES 08, intended for use in Phase III clinical trials of the latter's new protein-based drug candidate for the treatment of allergy.

With the onset of an allergic reaction, allergy antibodies (IgE, immunoglobulin E, a specific protein in our immune system) are formed against a specific substance, for example pollen, dust, etc. Resistentia has developed a protein-based drug candidate that blocks the effect of IgE preventing an allergic reaction. RES 08 is a recombinant fusion protein (a protein with a compound structure produced by biotechnical methods) that initially is intended for the treatment of IgE-mediated allergies.

Biovitrum's assignment is to develop the existing process for the biotechnical manufacturing of RES 08 to a standard that meets the high demands of a Phase III trial, and furthermore to manufacture sufficient amounts of the substance for the study. The project will run for more than two years, beginning this month.

