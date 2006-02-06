Biovitrum licenses Symphogen's Sym001 for blood disorders

Danish biotechnology firm Symphogen AS and Sweden's Biovitrum AB have entered into a co-development and commercialization acccord for Sym001, Symphogen's lead product, a combination of 25 different recombinant anti-Rhesus D antibodies for the treatment of the rare blood disorders, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and hemolytic disease of the newborn. Under the terms of the deal, Symphogen receives an initial technology access fee as well as milestone payments based on the progress of the program. Symphogen will be responsible for marketing in the USA, Central America and South America, and Biovitrum for Europe, Russia and the Middle East. The companies will seek partners for the remaining world markets. Both firms will equally share the costs for developing anti-RhD and will divide future commercial profits evenly. Further financial terms were not disclosed.