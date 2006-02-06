Biovitrum licenses Symphogen's Sym001 for blood disorders

Danish biotechnology firm Symphogen AS and Sweden's Biovitrum AB have entered into a co-development and commercialization acccord for Sym001, Symphogen's lead product, a combination of 25 different recombinant anti-Rhesus D antibodies for the treatment of the rare blood disorders, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and hemolytic disease of the newborn. Under the terms of the deal, Symphogen receives an initial technology access fee as well as milestone payments based on the progress of the program. Symphogen will be responsible for marketing in the USA, Central America and South America, and Biovitrum for Europe, Russia and the Middle East. The companies will seek partners for the remaining world markets. Both firms will equally share the costs for developing anti-RhD and will divide future commercial profits evenly. Further financial terms were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze