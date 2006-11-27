Biovitrum's 3rd-qtr revenues up 19%

Swedish biopharmaceutical company Biovitrum says that its net profits for the quarter ended September 2006, were 5.6 million Swedish kronor ($790,710), up from the 4.0 million kronor loss it recorded in the year earlier period. The company said that its move into profit was driven by 19% revenue growth, which reached 248.2 million kronor.
The company, which was listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange earlier this year (Marketletter September 11), also reported that, during the three months ending September, it initiated a Phase I trial of its developmental obesity treatment, 5-HT6, as well as a Phase IIa study of 5-HT2A, which is being assessed as a treatment for the eye condition glaucoma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze