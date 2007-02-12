Biovitrum/Synphora initiate Ph II JB991 study

Stockholm, Sweden Stock Exchange-listed Biovitrum, which entered an agreement with the Uppsala-based biotechnology company Synphora in the fall of 2006 regarding JB991, a new drug candidate for the treatment of the skin disease psoriasis and other conditions, says that a Phase II clinical study of this is now underway, and the results are expected to be known during second half of 2007.

The first clinical trial for testing safety has been analyzed, and the positive results are grounds for continued clinical studies. The recently initiated Phase II study involves 25-30 patients. The Phase II trial is a dose-response study and is being conducted at the Akademiska Hospital in Uppsala. The results are expected to be known during the second half of 2007.

JB991 is a prostaglandin derivative, a local hormone that naturally occurs in the body and plays an important role for the control of inflammation. It was developed by Synphora and emanates from the company's knowledge base and experience in prostaglandin-dependent mechanisms.