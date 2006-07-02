BioXell completes IPO on SWX Swiss Exchange

Shares in BioXell SpA, an Italian biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for urology, inflammation and related disorders, successfully completed its initial public offering on the SWX Swiss Exchange.

Trading of shares in the Zurich, Switzerland-based firm began on June 22, under the symbol BXLN, and the company says it will use the proceeds of its IPO primarily to support ongoing and new clinical development, such as for its lead compound, elocalcitol, a vitamin D3 derivative which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of three distinct urological indications.

The offer price per ordinary share of BioXell was set at 44 Swiss francs and the bank syndicate, consisting of Credit Suisse as lead manager, Bank am Bellevue, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking and Pacific Growth Equities placed a total of 1,313,100 new ordinary shares.