Birex Raises $4.75 Mill In International Placement

The Birex pharmaceuticals company of western Hungary has raised $4.75million in an international private placement of 6,334 new shares at a face value of $750 each, according to MTI Econews.
Swiss, US and UK institutional investors subscribed to the shares, according to Birex chairman Peter Rona. It is understood that the new shares account for 7% of the firm's total shares. As a result, the 66% stake in Birex held by the First Hungary Fund has now fallen to 63.1%. The share issue was the first of its type undertaken by a former eastern bloc pharmaceuticals R&D company.
The capital raised from the share placement will fund Birex' activities for the next 14-15 months. It will partly be used for the conclusion of R&D work on its main product, bimoclomol, which is being developed for the treatment of complications arising from diabetes, and which is undergoing Phase II clinical trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze