Birmingham University announces DNA drug breakthrough

The UK's Birmingham University says that a research group has identified a novel mechanism by which drugs can attach themselves to DNA. The work, jointly led by the university's Mike Hannon and Miquel Coll of the Spanish Research Council in Barcelona, was published in the February issue of the German chemistry journal Angewandte Chemie.
The group has developed a synthetic drug agent which binds to DNA at a three-way junction found where the molecule's double helical regions join together. The researchers add that the discovery is a potential massive step forward because three-way junctions are already known to be present in some diseases, such as Huntington's and myotonic dystrohpy, many viruses and are created whenever DNA replication occurs.
The team says that the compound may allow direct regulation of genes associated with a disease state, either by up or downregulating their expression. The full research data can be found at: www3.interscience.wiley.com/cgi-bin/jhome/26737.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze