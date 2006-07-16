bmd enters two new diagnostic markets

Marne-la-Vallee, France-based bmd (BioMedical Diagnostics SA), which says it is Europe's leading multiplex diagnostics company, has announced three new kits in two new diagnostic fields. These are infectious serology and genetic diseases. Two of the new kits are for the detection of the Epstein Barr virus (EBV), which causes infectious mononucleosis (glandular fever). The third kit tests for a patient's predisposition to cardiovascular disease.

"bmd continues to expand its range of FIDIS multiplex kits and now enters these two new application areas," said Patrick Poty,t he firm's chief executive, who added that, "available to private medical laboratories as well as hospitals, the new products reinforce bmd's position as a major player in high throughput profiling. This move into new applications demonstrates the excellent outlook for bmd as we prepare our IPO [initial public offering] in Paris on Alternext."