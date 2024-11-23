Boeh Ing Acquires Ben Venue Labs In USA

Boehringer Ingleheim, the German chemical and pharmaceutical company,has announced that its US subsidiary Boehringer Ingleheim Corp, based in Ridgefield, Connecticut, has agreed to acquire Ohio-based Ben Venue Laboratories, an established contract developer and manufacturer of sterile pharmaceuticals.

Founded in 1938, the company is mainly a private family concern, and through its Bedford Laboratories division, which was established four years ago, Ben Venue is a leading producer of generic injectable drugs and currently markets more than 30 products. Heribert Johann, chairman of the board of managing directors at Boehringer Ingleheim, said that the acquisition of BenVenue would significantly increase the group's presence in the US market, "particularly in the area of injectables for the hospital market."