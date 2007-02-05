Boeh Ingel posts strong long-term data on Viramune

German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim says that long-term study data, published in the January 30 issue of AIDS, demonstrated that patients who switched from a protease inhibitor-based regimen to a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor-based regimen containing Viramune (nevirapine) or efavirenz achieved comparable efficacy and safety to their previous regimen and were more likely to maintain virologic suppression after three years of follow up than patients who switched to an abacavir-containing regimen. According to the firm, the multicenter, randomized, open-label, 460-patient assessment was the largest prospective protease inhibitor switch study conducted to date.
