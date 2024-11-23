Boeh Ingelheim Sets Up Injectables Center In Spain

German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim is to establish itsglobal injectable products center in Barcelona, Spain, reports the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.

The firm is investing around 12 billion pesetas ($92.2 million) in the project, which is expected to become operational in the spring of 1998. The construction of a new plant will start in April with a budget of 9 billion pesetas. Around half of this sum will be invested in technology.

The company will also manufacture syrups, capsules, ampoules and other formulations at the site. Production will be around 37 million units annually with production capacity at around 70%. 38% of products manufactured at the plant will be exported to 67 countries, with 62% meeting the needs of the domestic market.