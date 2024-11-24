Boeh Mannheim Forms Alliance With Geron

Boehringer Mannheim has formed a worldwide collaboration with USbiopharmaceutical company Geron Corp to develop and commercialize research and clinical applications of Geron's proprietary technologies for detecting telomerase, an enzyme whose level of activity correlates with the presence and severity of many cancers.

Geron will receive undisclosed funding and milestone payments, as well as royalties on future products. BM will be responsible for all clinical development, and will receive exclusive marketing rights. In the USA, the companies will have copromotion rights.