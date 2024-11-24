Boeh Mannheim Forms Alliance With Geron

Boehringer Mannheim has formed a worldwide collaboration with USbiopharmaceutical company Geron Corp to develop and commercialize research and clinical applications of Geron's proprietary technologies for detecting telomerase, an enzyme whose level of activity correlates with the presence and severity of many cancers.
Geron will receive undisclosed funding and milestone payments, as well as royalties on future products. BM will be responsible for all clinical development, and will receive exclusive marketing rights. In the USA, the companies will have copromotion rights.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze