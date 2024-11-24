Boeh Mannheim Halts Trial Of HBV Antibody

Boehringer Mannheim has halted a trial of Protein Design Labs'anti-hepatitis B virus antibody OST 577, after 16 of a target 200 patients had been enrolled. BM said that some patients suffered side effects such as proteinuria and fever. The company has returned rights to the antibody to PDL, which says it will continue to develop the product.

BM has also given back rights to Protovir (sevirumab), PDL's anti-cytomegalovirus antibody, which did not improve outcomes in an initial study in 1996, and was only able to show efficacy in a subgroup of patients in a study reported earlier this year (Marketletters passim). However, BM has retained rights to a SMART anti-L-selectin antibody and another for use in cardiovascular applications.