Boeh Mannheim Halts Trial Of HBV Antibody

Boehringer Mannheim has halted a trial of Protein Design Labs'anti-hepatitis B virus antibody OST 577, after 16 of a target 200 patients had been enrolled. BM said that some patients suffered side effects such as proteinuria and fever. The company has returned rights to the antibody to PDL, which says it will continue to develop the product.
BM has also given back rights to Protovir (sevirumab), PDL's anti-cytomegalovirus antibody, which did not improve outcomes in an initial study in 1996, and was only able to show efficacy in a subgroup of patients in a study reported earlier this year (Marketletters passim). However, BM has retained rights to a SMART anti-L-selectin antibody and another for use in cardiovascular applications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze