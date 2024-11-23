Boeh Mannheim Posts Losses for 1993

Boehringer Mannheim of Germany has reported a loss of 13.5 million Deutschemarks ($8.81 million) for 1993 linked to high social payments in the wake of a reduction in the workforce. Consolidated sales of Boehringer Mannheim in Germany stagnated at 2.2 billion marks. Sales fell 6% in Germany and 4% in Europe but expanded outside the region.
The restructuring program in 1993 led to a cut of 350 people to 9,618. The redundancy and early-pension arrangements cost Boehringer the unusually high sum of 221 million marks, pushing total operational spending up from 572 to 773 million marks.
Operating results changed from a profit of 32 million marks in 1992 to a loss of 66 million marks last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze