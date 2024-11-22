Boehringer Ingelheim Expands In Mexico

A $70 million investment for expansion of Boehringer Ingelheim's Mexico production facility has been announced by Manfred Strutz, president of its Mexican subsidiary. The German firm is the third largest drug company operating in the Mexican Republic.

B I's investment is a long-term one, with plans for expansion of its Xochimilco plant over a five- to 10-year period. The project will include modernization and increasing production capacity. The company is also to construct a similar plant in the USA which will meet the production needs for the North American market. Both facilities will provide products for the Central and South American markets on into the new millennium.