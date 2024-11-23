Boehringer Mannheim Files Against IGEN

Germany's Boehringer Mannheim has filed an action against IGENInternational in the US District Court for the southern district of Indiana, following disagreements between the two companies with respect to the interpretation of several provisions in their contract concerning the strategic collaboration they entered into in 1991.

BM is seeking a declaration that it has complied with all its contractual obligations and has been granted a temporary restraining order by the court, which prevents IGEN from terminating the license agreement between the two companies.

$300 Million Invested Since 1991 Over the last six years, BM and IGEN have been developing immunodiagnostic systems based on the latter's patented electrochemiluminescence technology used in Elecsys systems, which improve efficiency in laboratory testing. During this period, BM has invested more than $300 million to develop the Elecsys systems into a marketable product.