Boehringer Mannheim Files Against IGEN

Germany's Boehringer Mannheim has filed an action against IGENInternational in the US District Court for the southern district of Indiana, following disagreements between the two companies with respect to the interpretation of several provisions in their contract concerning the strategic collaboration they entered into in 1991.
BM is seeking a declaration that it has complied with all its contractual obligations and has been granted a temporary restraining order by the court, which prevents IGEN from terminating the license agreement between the two companies.
$300 Million Invested Since 1991 Over the last six years, BM and IGEN have been developing immunodiagnostic systems based on the latter's patented electrochemiluminescence technology used in Elecsys systems, which improve efficiency in laboratory testing. During this period, BM has invested more than $300 million to develop the Elecsys systems into a marketable product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze