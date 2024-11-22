Boehringer Mannheim Reorganizes

The management team of the German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Mannheim is undergoing a major reorganization. The divisional structure of the Corange group introduced in 1993 will be continued but will be headed by a four-man executive committee of Fritz Staehler (diagnostics), Gerlad Moeller (therapeutics), Jim Lent (orthopedics) and Walter Zeller (finance).

The Mannheim parent company will have a more marked coordinating function within the structure. Management of the key therapeutic division is already based in Mannheim and responsibility for the company's diabetes-related products sector will also be located in Mannheim, reversing earlier controversial decisions. Klaus Beck (production), Juergen Schweizer (distribution) and Manfred Glocke will join the management team. Mr Glocke will replace the retiring Hans Schmidt as head of personnel from early next year.

A number of changes will also occur on the supervisory board, and Bernhard Kubitza, current executive chairman of Boehringer Mannheim, has taken over as chairman of the supervisory board. Dr Hunziker says he believes BM has strengthened its competitive position both in the market and within Corange.