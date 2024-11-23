Boiron Expects Marked Rise In 1995 Profits

French producer of homeopathic drugs Laboratoires Boiron has said it expects a marked rise in profits this year, following a positive contribution from its affiliated companies in 1994.
The company decided to internationalize its business seven years ago. Despite this, the combination of a health cost containment policy in France and a warmer 1994 winter led to a modest 1.7% rise in sales to 1.1 billion French francs ($224.6 million). The company's sales outside France rose 11.7% to 303 million francs, even though there were negative exchange-rate factors. Net group profits rose over 36% to 58.9 million francs for the year.
Christian Boiron, the firm's president, said that international business is now more than ever a priority. Boiron's Italian company returned sales of 102 million francs last year, and positive results were reported from other affiliates in Spain, the USA, Canada and Belgium, where Boiron has a 40% stake in the leading homeopathic drugs group UNDA. Sales are also improving in eastern Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze