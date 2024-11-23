Boiron Expects Marked Rise In 1995 Profits

French producer of homeopathic drugs Laboratoires Boiron has said it expects a marked rise in profits this year, following a positive contribution from its affiliated companies in 1994.

The company decided to internationalize its business seven years ago. Despite this, the combination of a health cost containment policy in France and a warmer 1994 winter led to a modest 1.7% rise in sales to 1.1 billion French francs ($224.6 million). The company's sales outside France rose 11.7% to 303 million francs, even though there were negative exchange-rate factors. Net group profits rose over 36% to 58.9 million francs for the year.

Christian Boiron, the firm's president, said that international business is now more than ever a priority. Boiron's Italian company returned sales of 102 million francs last year, and positive results were reported from other affiliates in Spain, the USA, Canada and Belgium, where Boiron has a 40% stake in the leading homeopathic drugs group UNDA. Sales are also improving in eastern Europe.