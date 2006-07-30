Boom expected for Europe's nucleic acid isolation markets

The increase in demand for pure isolations in Europe triggered by the significance of nucleic acids and their many applications in drug research will lead to an expansion of the market from $670.0 million in 2005 to $1.49 billion in 2012, according to a report published by market analysts.
Charanya Ramachandran, one of the report's authors, said that "some factors which can enhance a company's position within the market include forming strategic alliances or exclusive licensing agreements with a major innovative technology vendor."
Frost & Sullivan, a New York USA-based global consulting firm, has produced this new report outlining the potential motors for growth in this sector. The document is available to subscribers to the firm's Drug Discovery Technologies subscription. Details can be found on-line at www.frost.com.
