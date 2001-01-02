Boost for Aviron as FluMist clears hurdle

Aviron's chances of securing US approval for its intranasal influenzevaccine FluMist were raised a peg at the end of last year, after the Food and Drug Administration accepted the firm's Biologics License Application for review.
On October 31, Aviron submitted its BLA seeking approval of FluMist in the prevention of influenza in healthy children and healthy adults. The company had originally planned to file for approval in 1999, with a view to gaining clearance in time for the 2000-2001 flu season, but had been held back by agency requests for more information to bolster the dossier (Marketletters passim). If approved, FluMist would be the first intranasal flu vaccine to be available in the USA.
The BLA acceptance triggers a $15.5 million payment to Aviron from American Home Products as part of an ongoing global collaboration agreement for the development and marketing of the vaccine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze