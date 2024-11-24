Booster Therapeutics

A biotech company developing a new class of proteasome activator medicines to treat neurodegenerative and other diseases.

The company was launched in October 2024 by Novo Holdings, a leading global life sciences investor. The launch was accompanied by a $15 million seed financing round led by Apollo Health Ventures and Novo Holdings.

Booster was founded by Dr Diogo Feleciano and University of California Irvine Professor Dr Darci Trader, as part of the company creation efforts of Apollo Health Ventures. The company's DGRADX platform, which was conceived in Professor Trader's laboratory, combines proprietary methods for automated high-throughput screening with advanced structural and computational tools to develop Booster's novel proteasome activator compounds.