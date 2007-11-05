Borean granted patents on six HIV fusion blockers

Borean Pharma ApS, a Danish biopharmaceutical and protein engineering company, has received a notice of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office in connection with its application for HIV fusion inhibitors for treating AIDS. The USPTO has stated that it intends to grant patent protection which covers six proprietary drug candidates capable of inhibiting HIV from infecting human cells. The patent is expected to expire in 2025, Borean noted.
The firm's drug candidates are trimeric fusion proteins. These represent a next-generation in HIV fusion inhibitors that are expected to combine greater patient safety and convenience with lower production and treatment costs, according to the company.
