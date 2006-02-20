Boston's Taxus Liberte reimbursed by French government

The USA's Boston Scientific Corp has received reimbursement approval from the French government for its Taxus Liberte paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent.

As a result of this announcement, the product will be available from February 27 to patients with coronary artery disease treated in private and public hospitals throughout the country.

The Boston-headquartered firm noted that, while France has one of the lowest rates of coronary artery disease in Europe, 28% of deaths in French men and 34% of deaths in French women are still attributed to the disease.