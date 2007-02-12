Boston's Taxus stent gets CE mark for new sizes

USA-based drugmaker Boston Scientific says that its Taxus Liberte paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent has received the European CE mark for 16 additional sizes, making it the only product of its type to be available in 54 formats. The firm said that the decision will make the stent available to a wider range of patients.

Company president Jeff Goodman explained that "coronary stenting is not a 'one size fits all scenario'," adding that the new approval would give clinicians an increased range of options for treating patients with complex conditions, such as those with diabetes as well as with long lesions.