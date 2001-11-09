Boston Scientific acquiring RTC

Boston Scientific Corp has announced the signing of a definitiveagreement to acquire RadioTherapeutics Corp, a privately-held company based in California, USA, which develops and manufactures proprietary radiofrequency-based therapeutic devices. It specializes in the field of interventional oncology for the ablation of various forms of soft tissue lesions.
Terms of the agreement, which is expected to close in early December, were not disclosed, and Boston noted that RTC will become a part of its Medi-tech division.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
