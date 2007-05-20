Bradley's 1st-qtr 2007 net sales rise 9%

USA-based Bradley Pharmaceuticals says that its net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2007, were approximately $37.8 million, an increase of 9% on the like, year-ago period, as net income amounted to $2.5 million, or $0.15 per share on a fully diluted basis versus $0.01 per share.
According to the firm, the increase in its net sales was primarily due to the strong performance of its actinic keratosis product Solaraze (diclofenac sodium, 3%) and gastrointestinal and respiratory products, but the Fairfield, New Jersey-based firm noted that its revenue continues to be affected by generic and therapeutically-equivalent products competing on price.
Bradley's Doak Dermatologics division accounted for 75% of its net sales, earning $28.3 milllion, a 4% revenue rise, while income from A Aarons, a generic pharmaceutical company that began operations in the third quarter of 2006, has not yet been recognized.
