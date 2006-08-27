Friday 22 November 2024

Bradley signs drug delivery deal with Polymer Science

27 August 2006

USA-based Bradley Pharmaceuticals has agreed to development terms with pharmaceutical coating and packaging provider Polymer Science, a division of Indianapolis, USA-based Marian.

Polymer Science will develop delivery systems not currently utilized by Bradley for future products to be commercialized by the latter's Doak Dermatologics and Kenwood Therapeutics operating units. The products to be developed and manufactured for Bradley will be exclusive to the firm and will be designed to help fill physician and patient needs for effective and convenient delivery of the active ingredients to be incorporated into these products, which are expected to launch in 2007.

Bradley's initial financial commitment is $760,000, which is Polymer Science's estimate of its start-up costs associated with this project. According to the agreed upon payment schedule, Bradley will pay $190,000 in fourth-quarter 2006, followed by a second tranche of $190,000 in first-quarter 2007, with the remaining $380,000 payable over the first three years of product production. Polymer Science currently manufactures TransVerSal, a salicylic acid wart removal patch system, marketed domestically by Doak Dermatologics as well as in 20 countries internationally.

