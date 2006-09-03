Branded biologic sales to plummet 60% by 2015

Decision Resources, a USA-based research and advisory firm, has published a report which claims that the US and European markets in four key biologic classes (erythropoiesis-stimulating proteins; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; insulin and insulin analogs; and human growth hormone) will plummet 60% by 2015, because of competition from biogenerics.

The firm identifies 2013 as "a turning point" for the USA, when biogeneric ESPs and G-CSF become available. The research firm estimates that the branded biologics market will drop from $8.0 billion in 2012 to less than 3.8 billion in 2015.

Omnitrope launch in Europe in 2006