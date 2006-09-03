Branded biologic sales to plummet 60% by 2015

Decision Resources, a USA-based research and advisory firm, has published a report which claims that the US and European markets in four key biologic classes (erythropoiesis-stimulating proteins; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; insulin and insulin analogs; and human growth hormone) will plummet 60% by 2015, because of competition from biogenerics.
The firm identifies 2013 as "a turning point" for the USA, when biogeneric ESPs and G-CSF become available. The research firm estimates that the branded biologics market will drop from $8.0 billion in 2012 to less than 3.8 billion in 2015.
Omnitrope launch in Europe in 2006
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze