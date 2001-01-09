Brazil introduces new regs for generics

By April 23, 2001, generic drugs sold in Brazil must be in line with newregulations from Anvisa, the country's pharmaceutical regulatory agency. The new laws on labeling and packaging are meant to distinguish generics from branded products and improve safety, notes an article in Chemical Market Reporter.

Generic drug labels may not carry the name of proprietary drugs to which they are similar, and generic contents must be listed beneath the generic brand name in a type font 50% smaller than the size of type used for the product's name. The use of safety seals or packaging is also mandated.