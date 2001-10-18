Brazilian govt to boost generics

Brazilian national health service doctors are to receive new informationon the value and use of generic drugs, as part of a campaign by the Ministry of Health, the Brazilian Medical Association and the Federal Medical Council aimed at expanding the use of generics among health care professionals.

Information packs, which will go to some 250 doctors, will cover legislation and details of generics registration, as well as quality testing for marketing approval. Information will also be distributed through a web site to help doctors keep up with new drugs.

Health Minister Jose Serra said one of the problems in developing the use of generics was the resistance by pharmacies because their return on these products was lower. Some 400 generic products in 57 therapeutic classes have been registered in Brazil.