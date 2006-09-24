Break up of Apoteket imminent after EC anti-monopoly pressure

The Swedish state-controlled pharmacy chain Apoteket, which reported sales last year of 3.7 billion euros ($4.7 billion) and profits of 21.0 million euros, could be broken up if planned changes go ahead. The current position is that only Apoteket can deliver drugs and medicines to patients and hospitals. Security of supply rather than profit is its priority. However, pressure is coming for change from the European Commission, mainly because the foreign pharmacy interests are excluded. The first steps to break up Apoteket's monopoly are expected to come from a government commission set up earlier this year which has already recommended that anti-smoking products be made available over the counter in non-pharmacy businesses.
