Wednesday 17 September 2025

BRIEF—Brightpath pushing ahead with cancer immunotherapies

26 November 2018

Japanese biotech Brightpath Biotherapeutics plans to invest about 2 billion yen ($52 million) each year in the next two or three years to push the development of  cancer-targeted immunotherapies.

Next year, for example, it will start the clinical trial of a candidate that uses iPS-derived natural killer T-cell to treat head and neck cancer.

The Fukuoka-based company has two other candidates in the pipeline - GRN1201 that is in Phase II studies in the USA for lung cancer and melanoma, as well as GRN1301 for lung cancer that is in preclinical stage, both of which are vaccines.



Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






