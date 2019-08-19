BRIEF—GMP biomanufacturing facility available - Rockville, Maryland, USA

The USA’s Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research (IBBR) is interested in proposals to lease a biomanufacturing facility configured to produce biologicals under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) conditions in compliance with Food and Drug Administration requirements for Phase I/II clinical trials.

The facility is also equipped to perform process development research, pre-clinical manufacturing for material necessary to conduct IND-enabling toxicology studies, Point of Concept (POC) studies, and process demonstration in advance of GMP manufacturing.

The IBBR is a joint research enterprise between the University of Maryland and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

For additional information and to schedule a tour of the GMP facility, please contact:

Viqar Aslam

Director Business Development and Strategy

9600 Gudelsky Drive

Rockville, MD 20850

Phone: 240-314-6273

Email: vaslam@umd.edu