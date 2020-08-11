BRIEF—Truvada 1st PrEP to be approved in China

US biotech major Gilead Sciences says that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved a pre-exposure prophylaxis indication for Truvada (emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg, FTC/TDF).

In China, Truvada for PrEP is indicated in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in at-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg.

Truvada for PrEP should be taken once daily and used together with safer sex practices. Individuals must have a negative HIV-1 test immediately prior to initiating Truvada for PrEP.

Truvada is the first medicine approved for HIV prevention in China. Previously, Truvada was approved in combination with other antiretroviral medicines as a treatment for HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.