Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Truvada 1st PrEP to be approved in China

11 August 2020

US biotech major Gilead Sciences says that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved a pre-exposure prophylaxis indication for Truvada (emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg, FTC/TDF).

In China, Truvada for PrEP is indicated in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in at-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg.

Truvada for PrEP should be taken once daily and used together with safer sex practices. Individuals must have a negative HIV-1 test immediately prior to initiating Truvada for PrEP.

Truvada is the first medicine approved for HIV prevention in China. Previously, Truvada was approved in combination with other antiretroviral medicines as a treatment for HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze