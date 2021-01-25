BRIEF—TScan Therapeutics announces $100 million Series C financing

US biopharma firm TScan Therapeutics today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $100 million Series C financing.

The financing round added new investors including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, RA Capital Management, and two undisclosed healthcare-focused funds.

Existing investors including founding investor Longwood Fund, 6 Dimensions Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, GV, Novartis Venture Fund and Pitango HealthTech also participated in the round. Proceeds from this financing will be used to advance TScan’s TCR-T cell therapy pipeline for solid and liquid tumors into the clinic.

“This funding will enable TScan to progress its first two TCR-T cell assets into the clinic in 2021, with three additional programs to enter the clinic in 2022,” said David Southwell, chief executive at TScan.

He continued: “I’m excited to welcome this new syndicate of distinguished healthcare investors to TScan. Recently, we have identified over 40 novel cancer targets from clinically active TCRs for development of multiplexed TCR-T cell therapies as part of our solid tumor program. Our goal is to continue to build a bank of clinically-active TCRs throughout 2021 to help patients win their fight against cancer.”