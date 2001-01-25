British Biotech/Biocompatibles' Batimastat BiodivYsio stent deal

British Biotech and Biocompatibles International have entered into acollaborative agreement to develop and commercialize the Batimastat BiodivYsio stent, a vascular stent loaded with British Biotech's matrix metalloproteinase inhibitor batimastat.

The purpose of including small quantities of batimastat is to improve the performance of Biocompatibles' BiodivYsio stent by reducing restenosis, which may occur in about 20% of patients who have undergone coronary angioplasty, say the companies.

British Biotech halted Phase III trials of batimastat in 1995 as a result of safety concerns (Marketletter February 29, 1995), but the companies say initial preclinical studies indicate that the Batimastat BiodivYsio stent is well-tolerated and reduces restenosis compared to a drug-free stent. The initial stage of the collaboration is designed to confirm these results and determine the optimum dose of the MMPI, they add. The stent is expected to enter clinical trials mid-year, with a view to a first commercial launch within 24 months.