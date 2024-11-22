Friday 22 November 2024

British Biotech's 3rd-Qtr Loss As Expected

20 March 1995

British Biotech said that the loss before and after tax in the third quarter ended January 31, 1994, was as expected at L5.6 million ($9 million). Turnover was ahead 73.2% to L1.1 million, as a result of income from agreements the company has signed with Japan Tobacco, Warner-Lambert, the continuing Eureka grant, and further income under the biological research agreement with R&D Systems Europe.

Expenditure during the quarter amounted to L7.4 million, compared with L5.8 million a year earlier. The increase reflects the rising expenditure necessary to progress the company's products through development and initial expenditure on commercial preparations for the launch of products.

For the first nine months of the financial year, turnover was L2.7 million, down 22.8%. The loss before and after tax was L17.8 million, compared with L13.5 million a year earlier, and the loss per share was 37.3 pence, 2.2 pence greater than a year ago.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze