Friday 22 November 2024

British Biotech's Oral MMPI Now In Phase II

14 May 1995

British Biotech's orally-available matrix metalloproteinase inhibitor, BB-2516, has now entered Phase II testing in patients with a variety of solid tumors, according to chief executive Keith McCullagh, speaking at Hambrecht & Quist's Investing in Life Sciences conference in London, UK, last week.

And despite a setback with its lead injectable MMPI compound batimastat (Marketletters passim) in malignant ascites patients, British Biotech will be back on track with the development of this compound by the end of the year, said Dr McCullagh (see later).

If its early promise is fulfilled, BB-2516 will be considered British Biotech's most important product within 12 months, with "enormous potential," he said. The compound offers the prospect of becoming an orally-active chronic anticancer drug which will be effective at all stages of tumor growth and in all major solid tumor types. Studies in animals have also suggested that it has synergistic effects with cytotoxic chemotherapies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze