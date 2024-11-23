British Bitech's Diappointing Rights Issue

- British Biotech's L143 million ($221.7 million) rights issue last month culminated in disappointment, with only a 49% take-up from shareholders, leaving more than half the stock with the subunderwriters. In reaction, the firm's price fell below the L20.50 ($31.95) issue price. This is one of a number of recent setbacks for the biotechnology sector, which has affected other companies (see page 2). BB's main product, marimastat, has been criticized (see page 20), which also pushed the share price down.