Broader indication for Medicis' Vanos

Arizona, USA-based Medicis says that the Food and Drug Administration has broadened the indication of its Vanos, a Class I corticosteroid launched in April 2005 and originally indicated for the treatment of plaque-type psoriasis.

The product is now indicated as a primary therapy for all inflammatory and pruritic skin conditions in patients 12 years of age or older who are responsive to corticosteroids. Such conditions include eczema and poison ivy, which occur commonly. The unique formulation of Vanos provides doctors and patients with the convenience of a super-high-potency vehicle in the form of a cream for once- or twice-daily application in psoriasis and once daily in the other indicated conditions. The agent is patent protected until 2021, Medicis points out.