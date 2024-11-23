BSE Test Under Assessment

- A test developed by the Institute for Animal Science and Health, for the early detection of BSE and CJD, is under assessment by the UK Veterinary Laboratories Agency. Using scrapie as a model, the researchers reported in Nature (June 13) that they have developed antibodies which bind to the abnormal prion responsible for the diseases. This test was used on a tonsil biopsy of a 10-month-old sheep, detecting the disease in less than half the normal incubation time. Present diagnosis relies on post-mortem studies of brain tissue.