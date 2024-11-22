Bulgaria's New Medicines Act

Bulgaria's new Human Medicines and Pharmacies Act sets strict rules for the import and export of pharmaceuticals, reports the Bulgarian Economic Review. Chapter Eight of the Act says that import and export licenses will only be issued to traders who hold a license for the manufacture or wholesale trade of drugs. Imports will be limited to medicines registered in bulgaria. Their price will be regulated by the state.
Only medicines registered in Bulgaria may be advertised, and the content must be approved beforehand by the state medicines control authority. Only over-the-counter products may be advertised in the mass media; other medicines may be advertised in specialist publications. Violations of these provisions are punishable by fines of 20,00-40,000 leva ($300-$600). The fine for a repeat offense is 40,000-60,000 leva ($600-$900).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze